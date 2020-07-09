Video shows people scrambling after fatal shooting along downtown canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A surveillance camera was set up three weeks ago at the request of a neighborhood association for a housing development development along downtown’s Central Canal.

The association had concerns about the number of unsupervised teenagers along the canal at night.

Video released Wednesday to News 8 was taken about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when few people are on the canal. The video shows two people walking, and three or four people congregating around playground equipment. The video has no audio but suddenly shows everybody running; it’s when police believe 24-year-old Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot and killed.

Officer Genae Cook, a spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Wednesday, “There were people right along the canal during the time frame the shots were fired. We understand you may not have seen something directly, but you might have information that could help detectives establish who did this crime.”

In relation to the camera, the shooting occurred on the opposite bank of the canal about a half block to the north. The camera did not capture the shooting but might have recorded the victim, possible suspects or both.

“And may have information to lead to who pulled the trigger,” Cook said.

She added, “Homicide detectives responded to the scene. They have been working diligently ever since. We need the assistance of the community and that is what we are asking for today. The victim in this horrible crime was not just a victim, she was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a friend she leaves behind a small child.”

Police are asking people who were there when the shot was fired Sunday to call 317-262-8477, the tip line of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

The camera is one of two owned by IMPD. Typically, the cameras are placed in high-crime areas or used during high-profile events.

The camera was also along the canal June 29 when a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed. Police say the boy tried to rob someone on the canal.