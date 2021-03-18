Video: Suspects drove 4 motorcycles off Kokomo Harley-Davidson showroom floor

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for the suspects who stole four motorcycles valued at more that $95,000 from a Kokomo Harley-Davidson early Thursday morning.
Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the Harley-Davidson store at 335 South 00 EW just after 9 a.m. Thursday on a report of stolen motorcycles.
Four suspects were seen in the showroom on store surveillance video captured around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. The suspects were all wearing motorcycle helmets and dark-colored clothing.
They were filmed driving four motorcycles off of the showroom floor and out of the building, and then southbound on State Road 931.
The bikes stolen include: one 2020 Street Glide Special motorcycle and three 2021 Street Glide Special motorcycles. Combined, the bikes are estimated to be valued over $95,000.
Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects is asked to call Detective Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.