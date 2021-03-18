Video: Suspects drove 4 motorcycles off Kokomo Harley-Davidson showroom floor

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for the suspects who stole four motorcycles valued at more that $95,000 from a Kokomo Harley-Davidson early Thursday morning.

Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the Harley-Davidson store at 335 South 00 EW just after 9 a.m. Thursday on a report of stolen motorcycles.

Police are searching for the suspects who drove 4 motorcycles valued at more than $95,000 off of the Kokomo Harley-Davidson showroom floor Thursday morning. (Provided Video: Kokomo Police Department) https://t.co/1r6kWmsk25 pic.twitter.com/063olOD2r0 — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) March 18, 2021

Four suspects were seen in the showroom on store surveillance video captured around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. The suspects were all wearing motorcycle helmets and dark-colored clothing.

They were filmed driving four motorcycles off of the showroom floor and out of the building, and then southbound on State Road 931.

The bikes stolen include: one 2020 Street Glide Special motorcycle and three 2021 Street Glide Special motorcycles. Combined, the bikes are estimated to be valued over $95,000.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects is asked to call Detective Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.