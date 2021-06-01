Crime Watch 8

Vigil held for 18-year-old killed on scooter in hit-and-run on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends on Monday night remembered a man killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

The family of Trinton Walter gathered at School 46 to release balloons and remember him. Family told News 8 that Walter was 18 years old and worked at Portillo’s.

He was killed near the intersection of East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the south side. According to the police report, Walter was driving an orange motorized scooter.

IMPD has put out an alert to the community on Twitter looking for a 2007 to 2010 Chrysler Sebring with front-end damage.