Vigil remembers 14-year-old fatally shot

Community holds balloon release for killed teen

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a look to the skies and words of mourning, family and friends on Wednesday remembered Deandra Clay-Staples.

Someone shot the 14-year-old to death over the weekend on the south side of Indianapolis.

News 8 photojournalist Adele Reich visited a balloon release and vigil in her honor on Wednesday.

