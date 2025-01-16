Vigil remembers 14-year-old fatally shot
Community holds balloon release for killed teen
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a look to the skies and words of mourning, family and friends on Wednesday remembered Deandra Clay-Staples.
Someone shot the 14-year-old to death over the weekend on the south side of Indianapolis.
News 8 photojournalist Adele Reich visited a balloon release and vigil in her honor on Wednesday.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.
