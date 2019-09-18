Vigo County authorities search for inmate released by mistake

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse announced Tuesday that an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was released by mistake earlier this month.

Authorities said they immediately initiated a search for 48-year-old Gregg F. Shepherd after the release was discovered Friday.

Shepherd’s last known address is 7123 S. Saginaw Place in Terre Haute. He had been ordered detained on pending charges of criminal confinement, battery and theft.

Superior Court Judge Sarah Mullican issued two additional warrants for Shepherd’s arrest, and law enforcement agencies have been notified with a request for assistance in locating Shepherd.

“We just hope that we get him back in custody as soon as possible. We don’t believe he’s a threat to anyone at this time,” Sheriff Plasse said. “Obviously he did commit a crime, and there was a victim in this case, so we let them know that he’s out so they can be aware, but we don’t believe he’s a threat to anyone in the general public at this time.”

He also confirmed that a review of internal procedures was under way.

“This is an unfortunate situation that we do not want repeated,” said Sheriff Plasse. “I have asked our team to review all internal procedures to determine how this error occurred and to train and implement procedures that will prevent such a premature detainee release in the future.”