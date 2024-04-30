Search
Vigo County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in solving 44-year-old cold case

Gloria Hedden, who was reported missing on July 10, 1980, and later found dead two days later in the Wabash River. (Provided Photo/Vigo County Sheriff's Office)
by: Michaela Springer
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help gathering information in a cold case homicide from 1980.

Gloria Hedden, a graduate student at Indiana State University, was reported missing by her husband on July 10, 1980.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that she was last seen leaving ISU’s campus early that morning. Hedden’s body was unfortunately found two days later in the Wabash River, her hands and feet bound together.

The department said detectives have continued their work solving Hedden’s case, and “hope to bring Gloria’s killer to justice.”

Anyone with information on Hedden’s murder was asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Ellsworth with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office at 812-462-3226, Ext. 7304.

