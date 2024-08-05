Violence prevention officer says connecting services key to safer streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s new chief violence prevention officer on Monday said he’s already been able to help some community organizations work together to provide services to those who need them.

Monday marked two months since Ralph Durrett, Jr. took the newly-created post of chief violence prevention officer at the Office of Public Health and Safety. He said he’s spent much of that time meeting with organizations around the city that provide services such as housing assistance and employment help. Durrett said those services are key to breaking the cycle of violence.

“Violence in itself is just a secondary outcome caused by something else because inherently, I don’t believe that anyone is directly born just extremely violent,” he said. “I think there are other root causes that are causing a person to experience these things.”

Durrett said his experience growing up on the near west side means he understands the challenges the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods face.

“By that, I was able to see some of the ills that many people are exposed to on a daily basis,” he said. “And through that, I’m able to have a firsthand understanding of what people are feeling and what they’re going through.”

Durrett said existing organizations such as New B.O.Y. or Let Them Talk already have programs that do a good job of addressing root causes of violence. The problem is connecting someone in need of services with all of the help they need.

“When you have multiple organizations working together as a collaborative front,” he said, “we’re able to make the resources that they provide more pervasive throughout the city and they’re able to touch more people.”

Durrett said he’s already had some early success. Just before meeting with News 8 Monday morning, he said he met with an organization hoping to put on a STEM program for youth. He said he was able to connect that organization with someone who puts on family-oriented STEM education programs. He said his next goal over the following months is to build on the relationships he’s established and turn them into a comprehensive approach to violence prevention.

Durrett said anyone in need of services should contact the Office of Public Health and Safety directly.