Violent felon sentenced 11 years for trafficking fake fentanyl pills in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A violent felon was sentenced Friday for distributing fake fentanyl pills from his home in Muncie after a search warrant.
Police officers went to search the home of 27-year-old William Cook on March 2. Cook was present whilst the officers searched and found 2,999 fake fentanyl pills and about 341 grams of real fentanyl.
They also found five firearms including a handgun from a state trooper that was reported stolen. Cook was not allowed to own guns due to a previous 2018 felony conviction regarding a robbery.
Cook would later admit in an interview with police that he sold the fake pills “to as many as ten people per day.”
He was arrested and has now been sentenced for 11 years by Judge Richard Young. Young also ordered five years of probation following Cook’s release.