Violent felon sentenced 11 years for trafficking fake fentanyl pills in Muncie

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York. - According to US government data, about 32,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2018. That accounts for 46 percent of all fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a range of conditions, has been central to the American opioid crisis which began in the late 1990s. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images via CNN)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A violent felon was sentenced Friday for distributing fake fentanyl pills from his home in Muncie after a search warrant.

Police officers went to search the home of 27-year-old William Cook on March 2. Cook was present whilst the officers searched and found 2,999 fake fentanyl pills and about 341 grams of real fentanyl.

They also found five firearms including a handgun from a state trooper that was reported stolen. Cook was not allowed to own guns due to a previous 2018 felony conviction regarding a robbery.

Cook would later admit in an interview with police that he sold the fake pills “to as many as ten people per day.”

He was arrested and has now been sentenced for 11 years by Judge Richard Young. Young also ordered five years of probation following Cook’s release.