Crime Watch 8

Violent Sunday leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and six are injured after a violent Sunday in the Circle City.

Around 3:10 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3600 block of St. Thomas Lane on the city’s west side on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Police reported that a female victim was in critical condition and a male victim was stable.

Two people were shot on the city’s west side on Dec. 5, 2021. (WISH Photo)

Just one hour later at approximately 4:10 p.m., police responded to another double shooting at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eugene Street — that’s on Indy’s near north side. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was reported to be in stable condition.

Two people were shot on the city’s near north side on Dec. 5, 2021. (WISH Photo)

At 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near North Pershing Avenue and North White River Parkway West Drive, which is on the west side. Police said the victim was in stable condition.

Around 10:20 p.m., IMPD responded to the third double shooting of the night at Roberta Drive and Kessler Boulevard North Drive on the city’s northwest side. Authorities reported that both victims were awake and breathing.