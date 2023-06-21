Virginia man found dead in Porter Co. fishing area

SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. (WISH) — A body was recovered at the Chustak Public Fishing Area last week, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 a.m. on June 13, patrol officers were sent to the fishing area on a report of a deceased subject. The 76 acre area is about eight miles northwest of Valparaiso.

Upon arrival, officers found a body located just off a small trail.

Using an FBI fingerprint scanner, the body was identified as Derek Hartz.

Hartz’s Virginia ID was found at the scene. His car and phone were missing.

His stolen vehicle was later found in Ohio, where two men were arrested for stealing the car.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the victim’s family, this was a senseless act of violence and I am pleased that the suspects accused of this heinous crime have been arrested and will be held accountable,” Porter County Sheriff Jeff Balon said in a statement.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the fishing area that morning to contact the sheriff’s office at 219-477-3140.