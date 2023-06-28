Wabash man arrested for possession of child porn

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — A Wabash man was arrested for possession of child pornography Tuesday, state police say.

The investigation began when a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was received by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The top led to a search warrant being served on a residence in the 300 block of Elm Street by Indiana State Police and the Wabash City Police Department. After a search, officers located multiple electronic devices.

Peter James Nelson, 46, of Wabash, Indiana, was arrested and taken to the Wabash County Jail on 3 counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home or https://report.cybertip.org/ to make a report.