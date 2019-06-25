Warrant issued for suspect on run accused of abducting, assaulting woman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mugshot of Paul Etter from 2012. (Provided Photo/Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI/WISH) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of abducting and assaulting a woman on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County.

Authorities have been searching for Paul Etter, 55, since a woman called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to say a man had taken her against her will after he stopped to help her with a flat tire on I-65, east of Lafayette.

The sheriff's office identified the man as Etter. According to deputies, Etter took the woman to a home on County Road 775 East, near where he lives. She was confined and assaulted, according to deputies. She tried to escape, he grabbed her and brought her back inside, holding her hostage for several hours before releasing her at another location.

Police have been searching State Road 26 near County Road 775 East since then.

Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said Etter is facing seven preliminary charges: two counts of rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force, kidnapping, kidnapping when committed by using a vehicle, criminal confinement when a vehicle is used, criminal confinement and sexual battery victim compelled to submit by force. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of interference with the reporting of a crime.

Goldsmith believes he remains in eastern Tippecanoe County and said there have been no sightings of Etter that have been confirmed.

Authorities consider Etter to be armed and dangerous.