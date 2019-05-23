Warren Central teacher-coach faces child sex charges

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Warren Central High School teacher and softball coach who lives in Carmel is wanted on an arrest warrant on child sex charges, according to court documents.

Brittney Mang faces two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and a count of child solicitation.

A mother contacted Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on April 23 after discovering text messages between her 15-year-old daughter and Mang.

Brittney Mang (Photo Provided/Hamilton County Jail)

Texts revealed to or found by investigators included sexual messages and photos.

Court documents said the mother told IMPD that she’d allowed her daughter to spend “several overnights and a 4 day stint” with Mang, who was the girl’s Spanish teacher and junior varsity softball coach at Warren Central.

The girl told IMPD that her relationship with Mang had begun in January as “motherly,” but changed in April, court documents said. Over several days in April, the girl and Mang each told investigators, they had kissed and made out, and touched each other’s genitals. Both of them often told each other “I love you” when they were together or on social media messaging, the girl said.

The arrest warrant for Mang was issued Thursday in Hamilton Circuit Court in Noblesville.

Statement

From Warren Central Schools: