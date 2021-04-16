Crime Watch 8

Watch Live: IMPD response to multiple people shot in commercial area on southwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to reports of shots fired and an active shooter shortly before 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 8951 Mirabel Road. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple people were shot late Thursday night at a FedEx facility on the southwest side near Indianapolis International Airport, police said.

The scene has been declared a “mass casualty, Level 1,” according to dispatches. The declaration allows more emergency responders to go to the scene to provide support.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to reports of shots fired and an active shooter shortly before 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 8951 Mirabel Road. That’s the address of the FedEx facility in a commercial area with a couple of hotels and multiple warehouses just south of the I-70 interchange at AmeriPlex Parkway.

Police did not immediately have information on how many people were shot or their conditions.

No information was immediately available from police on whether the shooter was in custody.

Jeremiah Miller had finished a shift at the FedEx facility and was preparing to work a second consecutive shift when he and a coworker, Timothy Boillat, heard gunfire, up to 10 shots.

Miller said, “This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend’s mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car.”

About an hour after the shooting, Miller and Boillat were telling other workers not to come to work for the next shift.

Boillat said, “I didn’t exactly see a person get shot but, after hearing the shooting, I did see a body on the floor behind a vehicle…. Luckily, I was far enough away where he (the shooter) didn’t notice me or see me. So, thank God for that.

Indiana State Police says I-70 is closed between I-465 and Ronald Reagan Parkway.

This is breaking news and will be updated.