‘We’re not angry’ but church wants burglars to stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A church on the west side is asking for help after receiving hundreds of dollars in damage during a weekend burglary.

Salem Park Church wants to track down the burglars. It’s the second burglary there in three months, leader of the church and its neighbors said, and petty crime has been on the rise in the area.

The church is at 502 S. Fuller Drive. That’s northeast of West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive.

“Some real serious things are going on in that neighborhood as far as thefts and burglary,” said Greg Burket, Salem Park Church trustee and treasurer.

Burket said he was stunned Monday to find his beloved house of worship was target by criminals again. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the burglary happened sometime after 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said someone smashed out a window, climbed down into an office, pried open doors and rummaged through storage cabinets. The damage is estimated to be a few hundred dollars.

Church officials say no items are missing but their peace of mind was taken.

“That neighborhood has been having some issues, so I wasn’t surprised somebody had done something like that, but you still feel a sense of violation when that happens,” the church trustee said.

“In June, we had some windows broken out by teens shooting BB guns, breaking out our stained glass windows. Then, we had a truck stolen out of our parking lot that a person was trying to sell,” Burket said.

The church trustee said the damage to the stained glass windows is estimated to be around $1,200. They still haven’t been repaired.

Some neighbors who were fearful to talk on camera said the area has gotten worse in recent weeks with thieves breaking in to sheds outside.

One neighbor, Michael Carey, was willing to talk: “We need security because we are at risk right now. If they can break into the house of God, it means they can break into our house as well. So, we need security.”

While police continue to look for whoever did this, the church trustee said he hopes the burglars are caught before more damage is done.

Burket said, “We’re just ready for them to turn themselves in and get the help that they need. We’re not angry at them, but we don’t want them to continue to do this to somebody else and damage other people’s property.”

A white 2006 Dodge Magnum that was abandoned on the church parking lot was towed away. Police said they believe the midsize car could have been belonged tothe suspect.

People with information about crimes in the area can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Also, Salem Park Church is taking donations to help fix the damage.