West Lafayette find 28-year-old man shot dead in apartment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH ) — A 28-year-old man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Antonio Joiner, of Lafayette, was found dead by police officers about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment in the Country Villa Apartments. The apartment complex is located northeast of the intersection of Yeager Road and Cumberland Avenue on the city’s north side.

Lt. Jonathan Eager with West Lafayette Police Department said in a news release that Joiner had at least one gunshot wound.

The release said the death is being treated as a homicide “unless and until the investigation proves otherwise.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463.