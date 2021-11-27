Crime Watch 8

West Lafayette man arrested after crashing into vehicles, leading police on chase with stolen semi

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Tippecanoe County man was arrested Saturday after crashing into vehicles and leading police on a chase on Interstate 65 with a stolen semi-truck, Indiana State Police said.

Just after midnight, ISP was notified that a semi had struck two vehicles and left the scene of the crash on State Road 25 near County Road 900 East in West Lafayette.

An ISP trooper located the semi — a 2017 Freightliner driven by Jonathan Cain, 33, of West Lafayette — at State Road 25 and I-65. The trooper attempted to stop the semi, but Cain continued onto the interstate.

The trooper pursued the semi southbound on I-65, where Cain avoided multiple sets of tire deflation devices before hitting one at mile marker (MM) 158.

Cain continued driving after striking the device and exited the interstate at MM 148 into the rest area. Police say the semi went off the road while attempting to reach the rest area.

ISP troopers took Cain into custody.

Police said he showed signs of impairment and failed the sobriety test. Further investigation revealed that Cain had a blood alcohol content of .095%.

After contacting the semi-truck company, ISP discovered that Cain had stolen the semi.

Cain was taken to Tippecanoe County Jail and faces multiple charges:

Unauthorized control of a vehicle

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior)

Possession of stolen property

Resisting law enforcement

Aggressive driving

Leaving the scene of a crash

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

ISP did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.