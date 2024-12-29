58°
Two people dead from Indianapolis west side stabbing

Crime scene tape illuminated by red and blue police lights. Fort Wayne police say a person died and 10 others were shot after gunfire rang out at a party on Oct. 19, 2024. (WISH Photo)
Crime scene tape illuminated by red and blue police lights.(WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men died from stab wounds in a fight on the west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived around 2:30 a.m. to Eskenazi Hospital for a report of two men with stab wounds.

Police say one of the men arrived in critical condition and the other was awake and breathing. Both men died at the hospital.

Around 2:25 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the 855 High School Road, near I-465 and 10th Street, to a report of a fight.

The officers found a crime scene similar to what police at Eskenazi Hospital reported.

IMPD is investigating the incident.

