Westfield child predator sentenced to 38 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Westfield child predator was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 38 years in federal prison for seeking sex with a 14-year-old, and trafficking child sex abuse materials.

Erik Hanson, 31, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. Additional charges included conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child, and transportation of child sex abuse materials, according to a newx release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After an online undercover investigation, FBI alerted detectives of the Westfield Police Department that Hanson used the Kik app soliciting sex with a 14-year-old girl. In reality, an undercover FBI special agent was messaging Hanson posing as the child and child’s father.

Hanson asked for sexually explicit photos of the girl, sent explicit photos of himself, and intended to meet her for sex at a Tennessee hotel. Hanson stated that it was not a fantasy, but something he intended to act on.

Investigators obtained a warrant and located 91 photos and videos of child sex abuse materials. The material involved children of various ages.

According to a news release, Hanson’s home in Westfield was searched by police and federal agents on April 2022. They found multiple iPhones and an iPad that Hanson admitted contained child sex abuse material.

Hanson later admitted to having two Kik accounts for viewing the materials. He also belonged to online groups that traded the images.

“This defendant’s actions demonstrate that he is a dangerous pedophile, who must be kept away from our children in person and online,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“Today’s sentencing of Hanson sends an important message to all would-be predators: we will not allow this type of crime against children to go unpunished,” HSI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Sean Fitzgerald said in a release.

The judge also sentenced Hanson to lifetime probation following his release from federal prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.