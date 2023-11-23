Westfield man charged for evidence leak in Delphi murders case

Search
Westfield man charged in evidence leak in Delphi murders case

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mitchell Westerman, 41, of Westfield, Indiana, was arrested for conversion Wednesday for leaking evidence involving the Delphi murders case.

According to officials with the Indiana State Police, the investigation began in Oct. 2023 when police received information that evidence was released from the Delphi murders case. During the investigation, detectives determined that Westerman improperly obtained evidence involving the court proceeding and subsequently released it.

On Tuesday, charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued for Westerman. On Wednesday, Westerman was located by Indiana State Police and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Johnson County Jail.

