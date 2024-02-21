Westfield mayor names new police chief

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH/HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The mayor of Westfield has appointed his new chief of police, the Hamilton County city’s government announced Tuesday in a news release.

Shawn Keen will be Westfield’s new police chief.

Keen is coming from Terre Haute where he has served for more than 25 years. He served as police chief among other roles.

“I am honored and excited to become the police chief of the fastest growing city in Indiana. My commitment is to foster safety, trust, and collaboration within the department and the community. Together, with the dedicated men and women of the Westfield Police Department, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our community and uphold the highest standards of law enforcement excellence.” Scott Keen

On Friday, Westfield Police Chief Joel Rush announced his retirement effective March 1. Rush, 59, has led the police department since October 2009.

“Chief Rush has done an outstanding job leading the 77-member department, navigating COVID, instituting a myriad of professional processes and best practices in criminal technology to make Westfield one of Indiana’s safest cities. He has been a trusted partner, and I cannot thank him enough for his service to our community. I’m delighted that he and his wife, Debbie, will continue contributing to Westfield through their many volunteer activities.” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis, a Republican

“When I accepted the role as chief in Westfield 15 years ago, I never imagined we would find not only a wonderful work opportunity but also a community Debbie and I love. I’m forever grateful for my time leading one of the finest police departments in the state.” Westfield Police Chief Joel Rush

Westfield is Hamilton County’s fourth largest city by population, with more than 54,600 residents.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.