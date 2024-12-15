Westfield police arrest man after vehicle pursuit, theft investigation

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Police Department officers on Wednesday arrested a man after a nearly two-month theft investigation, the department said in a Saturday news release.

On Oct. 28, at 1:40 a.m., a Westfield officer observed a suspicious vehicle at a construction site near Park and Poplar Streets. When the vehicle left the area with its headlights off, the officer initiated a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled, leading to a lengthy pursuit that included driving through yards in the 600 block of Birch Street. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but later located it, unoccupied, at Washington Woods Elementary School.

The vehicle, reported stolen on Oct. 25 by Noblesville police, was spray-painted to disguise its appearance. A search of the vehicle uncovered a stolen table from the construction site.

After investigating the case, investigators identified and connected Jon Pastorius Jr. to the theft. An arrest warrant was issued for resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, theft with a prior conviction, unlawful possession of a syringe, theft, reckless driving, and habitual offender enhancement.

On Wednesday, Westfield officers and Noblesville officers located Pastorius Jr. at a residence in the 3000 block of Westfield Road. After initially refusing to exit, Pastorius Jr. was taken into custody without incident and booked in the Hamilton County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.