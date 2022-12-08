Crime Watch 8

Westfield police investigating report of abduction attempt of child

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are investigating a report an attempted child abduction.

The Westfield Police Department is checking into a report that a boy on his bike was grabbed by a man in the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass on Wednesday afternoon. The boy said the suspect grabbed his arm after approaching him.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 30s, 6’2″ and bald with a red goatee.

“He was said to be wearing black and gray pants, a black coat, sunglasses and a dangling cross earing,” police said. “The suspect’s vehicle was described as a two-door black Dodge Ram, between 2009-2018, dirty, with silver rims and a scrape on the driver’s door.”

Residents in the area who may have surveillance footage of the suspect in the timeframe of 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday are asked to contact police.

The detective at the case can be reached via email or at 317-804-3238.