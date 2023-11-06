Search
Westfield police investigating shooting at Pacers Athletic Center

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Westfield Police Department are investigating a report of shots fired at the Pacers Athletic Center, according to a social media post.

At 6:29 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Westfield Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Pacers Athletic Center, which is located at 200 E. 186th St. According to the center’s website, “This state-of-the-art indoor athletic facility opened in January 2016, and has quickly become a Midwest hotspot for youth sports training, leagues, and tournaments.”

No injuries have been reported, and police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community.

Police are still investigating the scene, and officials said they will provide more information when it becomes available.

