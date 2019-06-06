Westfield police looking for man who allegedly approached 10-year-old girl, touched her arm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- The Westfield Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly approached a young girl and touched her arm Wednesday night.

WPD said officers were called to Union Flats Apartments in the 600 block of South Union Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 10-year-old girl said an unknown male approached her while she was walking her dog.

The girl told police the man got out of a white sports car, walked up to her and touched her arm. The man may have been drunk at the time, police said.

The person is described as a black male between 20 and 40 years old. He is between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, sunglasses, black basketball shorts, a red tank top and black and white Adidas basketball shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300.