What’s next for the Paul Etter investigation?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The investigation into Paul Etter continued four days after his death.

Etter was on the loose for nearly six days after he was accused of kidnapping and rape.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said the search for Etter was the most difficult one he’s ever undertaken. Not only was Etter believed to be active on social media during the search, but he was also believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators are looking into where he hid, how he hid and who may have helped.

They’re focusing on figuring out how he managed to get to Boone County. Goldsmith said Etter’s suicide makes this investigation difficult because he can’t be questioned.

Despite these challenges, Goldsmith said they’ll continue investigating until they get answers.

“We would like to learn where Mr. Etter was, where he was hanging out, where he was sleeping, places he was visiting, we’d like to see who he talked to,” said Goldsmith.

There were many factors beyond just Etter’s actions that law enforcement had to overcome during the search.

“Rough terrain, the weather, just the taxing of manpower, just all the resources that were pulled into this,” said Goldsmith. “We have drones now, we used a helicopter, we used thermal imaging, all of those things and at the time we just weren’t able to locate him.”

One major way investigators plan to piece information together is through community tips. If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 765-423-9321.