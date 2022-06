Crime Watch 8

Whitestown man arrested for child molestation charges

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Whitestown man is facing accusations of child molestation.

The Whitestown Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Eric Peterson on June 3.

Peterson was charged with multiple counts of child molesting with children under the age of 14 and neglect of a dependent.

Court documents show the molesting happened when the girl was age 4-11.

Search warrants were issued for Peterson’s residence and business.

His initial hearing is set for Tuesday morning.