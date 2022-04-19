Crime Watch 8

Whitestown PD: Chicago man stopped with 10 pounds of meth on I-65

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a Chicago man on his way from Atlanta was stopped with ten pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department says 25-year-old Jordan Huff has been arrested in the case on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine.

Police say Huff was stopped for speeding on I-65 Monday night.

After smelling marijuana, a search warrant was received for the vehicle. Officers say ten bags of meth was hidden in bags inside the dashboard. Police say the drugs have a street value of $130,000.

Officers believe Huff was transporting the drugs from Atlanta to Chicago.

Online court records do not yet list an initial court date for Huff.