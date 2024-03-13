Why dogs that detect explosives were at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is known as a proving ground.

On Wednesday, the 559 acres were a training ground for explosives detection and canine teams. Dogs went through drills, sniffing out explosives and firearms. The canines searched parking lots and even the grandstands.

David McMullin is a dog handler for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “So, we’re looking for an explosive that’s hitting a vehicle, or nearby a big event, like a stadium, like the Indianapolis 500, or a big sporting event. We want to use the dogs, utilize them to search. We can do that pretty quickly and have them detect any explosives that may be on scene to keep people safe.”

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was chosen as the venue so the dogs could train in different environments.

