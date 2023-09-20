Wife charged with attempted murder of husband after his overdose

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man’s wife has been charged with his attempted murder after he overdosed, Kokomo police say.

The 38-year-old man was not named in a Kokomo Police Department news release issued Wednesday. He was treated and released from Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo hospital after police found him overdosing about 7 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 800 block of South Bell Street. That’s in a residential area northeast of State Road 22 and South Apperson Way, and near Meridian Park.

Investigators later learned that the man’s overdosing was not accidental, the release said. Police did not say what had led to the overdose.

Sarha Steele, 36, of Kokomo, was formally charged Tuesday with attempted murder and criminal recklessness, online court records show. A jury trial was set for Jan. 2, although such hearings rarely happen on the date they’re first scheduled.

Court records also show indigent counsel was appointed for Steele at the expense of Howard County.

Steele remained in the Howard County jail on Wednesday with her bond set at $50,000 cash.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017; use the Kokomo PD mobile app; or text TIPKPD, then a space, and then your tip, and send it to 847411.

Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele announced Wednesday that nine deaths in 2023 through July have been attributed to drug overdoses.

Kokomo is about an 80-minute drive north of Indianapolis.