Crime Watch 8

William Boles convicted for 2019 murder of Long’s Bakery worker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that William Boles was found guilty of murder for the June 2019 death of Kelly Rohr.

Rohr was an Indianapolis native who had worked at Long’s Bakery for many years.

Her murder took place June 9, 2019. Officers were called to Boles and Rohr’s home on the 4800 block of East Minnesota Street around 6:50 p.m. The caller told officers they hadn’t heard from Rohr, and that someone heard yelling coming from the home that night. When officers arrived, they found Rohr lying face down on the bathroom floor and found Boles near the body. Boles told officers that Rohr’s body had been on the bathroom floor since early morning hours.

Rohr was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later suffered a stroke and died on June 10, 2019.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Boles May 16 at 1 p.m. in Criminal Court 27.