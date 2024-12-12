Dad guilty of kidnapping 3 kids in Indy explains what led to FBI standoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To Willie Terrell, fleeing Indianapolis with his three kids was not considered kidnapping.

A judge and a jury disagreed and he’s now serving 15 years in prison.

He explained his story exclusively to News 8.

Terrell and his wife, Jessika Officer, were found with their three kids inside a southern Texas motel in July. A week earlier they took their kids after meeting them at an Indianapolis barbecue restaurant. Terrell told News 8’s Kyla Russell the story began far before then.

Terrell is the father of Frankie, Queen and King. All three kids are under one-year-old and the family is originally from Mississippi.

In March 2024, Terrell says the kids were taken from him at gunpoint by Child Protective Services while on a trip to Decatur, Illinois. They were in the area receiving medical treatment for the youngest son, King.

The move from CPS came as a surprise to Willie because he feels the children were well taken care of. According to police, the kids exhibited signs of neglect and malnourishment.

Willie Terrell with one of his children. (Provided Photo/Kyle Terrell) One of Willie Terrell’s children. (Provided Photo/Kyle Terrell) Jessika Officer with one of her children. (Provided Photo/Kyle Terrell) Jessika Officer and Willie Terrell Willie Terrell with one of his children. (Provided Photo/Kyle Terrell)

“They came and took out kids from us with drawn guns and we didn’t have no reason, they didn’t give us any paperwork or nothing,” Terrell said. “So, we’ve been chasing after our kids and we’ve been fighting this ever since.”

CPS took the kids to Officer’s parents’ home in Indianapolis. Terrell and Officer agreed with the decision, hoping it would keep the kids from being places in separate homes.

The kids lived with their grandparents between March and July.

“We filed a police report in Decatur, Illinois and they said they didn’t see any reason why they were taking these kids because these kids were in perfect health,” Terrell said.

In early July, Terrell says he received a phone call from Officer’s father. Terrell says the father wanted to give the kids back to their parents.

They agreed to meet at Famous Dave’s Barbecue on the north side of Indianapolis on the Fourth of July.

Terrell and Officer showed up and say her father almost immediately left the building.

“He walked out the building, went out to pretend like he forgot the diaper bag, because I have Pampers in the car,” Terrell said.

According to police, the father said he went to the bathroom. When he returned, the kids were gone. Police also say surveillance cameras in the are show Terrell and Officer leaving with their kids through a side door. They were also seen running to the car.

“We thought everything was cool because after he gave us the kids, we were heading back home to Mississippi,” Terrell said.

They stopped that night in Memphis to watch fireworks, unaware the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had asked the public for help finding the missing family.

“By the time we made it to almost Mississippi, my brother gives me a call and said, ‘Hey, y’all are all over the news.’ I said, ‘man, you are lying.’ He said, ‘man, y’all on the news everywhere,’” Terrell said.

Terrell believes Officer’s father called police. When Terrell found out, he called a relative in Texas and decided to drive the kids there.

They stopped at a motel in the small town of Pearsall, Texas. He dropped the kids off and went out to grab dinner.

“I go into the restaurant and that’s when they pull guns and say ‘freeze,’” Terrell said.

He got back into his car and drove to the motel. That’s when an hourslong standoff began with the kids still inside the motel room.

He eventually surrendered to police and was arrested, along with Officer.

One of Terrell’s relatives told police the two intended to take the kids to Mexico. Terrell denied that.

“If I was going to go to Mexico, I could have gone another way and didn’t have to cross the border there,” Terrell said.

Terrell and Officer were found guilty of kidnapping, interference with custody, and criminal confinement. He’ll serve 15 years in prison and Officer will spend less than a year behind bars.