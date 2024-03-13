Winchester police searching for robbery suspect with ski mask

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Winchester Police Department are searching for a robbery suspect with a ski mask who robbed a Village Pantry on Tuesday night.

At 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, a Village Pantry convenience store located in the 700 block of West Washington Street was the victim of an armed robbery. According to investigators, the suspect is believed to be a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall, wearing all dark clothes, a toboggan-style hat, a dark mask, and wore glasses. The suspect was armed with a shotgun, displayed the firearm to the on-duty clerk, and demanded the money from the drawer. The suspect was seen fleeing on foot and entering a light-colored tan, silver, or gray four-door GMC Sonoma truck that then drove and fled eastbound from the Village Pantry.

Officers conducted an extensive search and were unable to locate the suspect at this time. The clerk and the patrons of the store were unharmed during the incident. Investigators ask that anyone with information on the vehicle, suspect, or incident contact the Winchester Police Department at 765-584-6891.

(Photo Provided/Winchester Police Department via Facebook)

