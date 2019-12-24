Witness recalls mid-air explosion near IMS

by: Jenny Dreasler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman on Indy’s west side considers herself lucky after an explosion near Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, left her car covered in debris.

Jane Olise-Aikins says she was driving under an overpass along 16th Street with her teenage son when she noticed an explosion in “mid-air.”

Police believe the explosion was a device thrown from the overpass.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

