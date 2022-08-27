Crime Watch 8

Wiz Khalifa concert disturbance in lawn at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance in the lawn, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m. a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn.

Security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates including non-public exits were opened, police say.

According to police, police staff swept the area and found no weapons.

The disturbance did cause people to self evacuate, according to police.

Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals, police say.

Deputies confirmed the suspects ran off before authorities arrived.