GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter will waive her right to counsel and defend herself in court.

Online court records indicate that Amanda Carmack said she will defend herself during an initial hearing on Monday morning.

Carmack is accused of murdering her stepdaughter, 10-year-old Skylea Carmack, by strangling her.

Amanda Carmack is due back on Jan. 8, 2020 for a pretrial conference. A jury trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.