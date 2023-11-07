Woman arrested after over 200 oxycodone pills found in traffic stop in Kokomo

HOWARD, Ind. (WISH) — A traffic stop of a potentially intoxicated driver led to an arrest due to the alleged possession of Oxycodone.

Around 1:56 p.m. on Monday, Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a call of a potentially intoxicated driver traveling north on Dixon Road from Lincoln Road. Deputies responded and within minutes located the vehicle. A traffic stop was made, and sobriety tests were soon initiated.

Sobriety tests came back negative for alcohol on the driver, Courtney Miller, 39, of Kokomo, and a passenger. However, a search was done on the vehicle, and inside deputies found 214 Oxycodone pills in baggies.

Miller was preliminarily arrested for possession of controlled substances, and was transported to Howard County jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation. Howard County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to contact Deputy Zimmerman at 765-614-3481 or submit a tip on the Sheriff’s Office website.