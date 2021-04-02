Crime Watch 8

Woman arrested after vehicle stolen with child inside leads to Amber Alert

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a woman has been arrested after admitting to stealing a vehicle with a child inside, leading to an Amber Alert.

The Lawrence Police Department says 33-year-old Brandi Behning has been arrested in the case.

On Wednesday morning, a running vehicle was stolen while at a gas station in the 9000 block of Pendleton Pike. A child was inside the vehicle and an Amber Alert was issued.

The vehicle was later found on the city’s southside and the 10-year-old child was unharmed.

Lawrence police identified Behning as the suspect.

The next day, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department began chasing a vehicle that had been stolen near the 100 block of S. Sherman Dr. Officers say the vehicle was stopped in the 6200 block of S. Keystone Ave. and Behning, the only person inside the vehicle, was arrested.

Police say Behning admitted to stealing the vehicle in Lawrence and abandoned the car when she realized the child was asleep in the back.

For the two cases, Behning faces preliminary charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement and kidnapping with a vehicle.