Woman arrested in connection with 2021 fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 39-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for her accused role in the 2021 fatal shooting of a man on Indy’s west side, police say.

Chaznee Mockabee is facing a charge of murder and was being held without bond on Tuesday.

Just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3900 block of Lawdale Avenue. Officers located 34-year-old D’Lon Edwards with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, a release said Tuesday.

Edwards was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he die from his injuries.

Officers would later learn a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting was located in the 3900 block of Diamond Lane. Police attempted to make contact with someone inside the residence, who was later identified as Mockabee.

After further investigation, detectives determined the shooting occurred at the same location Mockabee was found and detained her. She was later released pending the investigation.

Homicide detectives continued their investigation and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mockabee on her warrant.

On Sunday, IMPD officers located and arrested Mockobee. Her initial hearing is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.