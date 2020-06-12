Woman charged for striking protesters with van on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been filed against a woman accused of using her van to strike protesters on Monument Circle.

Diane Goebel faces one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a level six felony.

Goebel was driving on Monument Circle on June 8. According to investigators, Goebel attempted to drive slowly through a gap of protesters. Investigators say video recovered from cameras installed in the area shows protesters striking her vehicle and on her hood before she accelerated.

Four people were injured.

Goebel left the scene before calling 911.

“I did not hit anyone or plow into anyone. They jumped on the hood of my van,” Goebel said in an interview with News 8.

Witnesses also spoke to News 8.

“She definitely was increasing in speed. She started off, and I think people in response jumped on it after she started speeding up,” said Danielle Hines, a protester who witnessed the crash.

A video described as “partial” by IMPD was posted to Facebook.

WOOOOOW, So me & my daughter are down here protesting and this Bitch runs through the crowd why we are PEACEFULLY protesting. This is crazy Posted by Chan Harris-Searcey on Monday, June 8, 2020

An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled. News 8 has requested her mugshot from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.