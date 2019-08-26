Woman charged in double murder told police she didn’t see baby in room

Ivory Smith, 36, has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the shooting deaths of her boyfriend and his nephew. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman charged Monday with the murders of a 37-year-old man and a 3-month-old baby told police she did not know the baby was in one of two rooms where she opened fire during a fight with her fiancé.

Ivory Smith, 36, faces murder and attempted murder charges in a Saturday shooting that killed William Wilson Jr., 37, and his 3-month-old nephew, Kahdor Wilson, and wounded William’s mother.

When police arrived Saturday afternoon at a home on Guilford Avenue, Smith met them at the front door, put her hands behind her back and said, “I shot him.” When police asked who, she said, “my fiancé,” according to court documents.

Officers continued into the home and found William lying at the bottom of a set of stairs with multiple gunshot wounds. Upstairs, they found Kahdor, who had been shot in the head, and William’s mother, who had been shot in the wrist.

During an interview with a homicide detective, Smith said she and William had gotten into a fight Friday. William had gone out that morning for an hour and a half, and when he came home, she was upset and threw liquor in his face. He then poured liquor on her, broke things and pinned her down on the bed, according to court documents.

They got into a physical fight, and William began to choke her and said, “B—-, I’ll kill you,” Smith told police.

When Smith became lightheaded and dropped to her knees, William said, “See man, look what you’re making me do.” Then the pair went to bed, Smith told police.

When Smith and William woke up in Saturday afternoon, he told her to pack her stuff and leave. She refused, he became angry, and he said he would drag her out, Smith told police.

The argument continued, and William lunged at Smith. That’s when Smith grabbed a gun from the corner of the bed “where William always left it” and stood on top of the bed, Smith told police.

William asked Smith what she was going to do with the gun, and she replied, “Don’t make me,” she told police.

Then William said, “B—- do it,” and Smith shot him multiple times. Smith told police she was angry with him when she shot him and that at that moment, he was not “trying to get her.”

William ran from the room and called for his mother, so Smith ran to his mother’s room, where he had kept a gun in the past, Smith told police.

Smith told police she did not know why she shot William’s mother, who was sitting on the bed in the room. She said she “just snapped” and began shooting.

Later in her interview, Smith said she thought she had been shooting at William and stopped shooting when she heard William’s mother say her name and realized she had shot the woman.

Smith told police she did not know Kahdor was in the room or that she had shot him.

In a hospital interview, William’s mother told police she was in her bedroom with the baby when she heard gunshots. She was struck in the wrist, grabbed the baby to get down on the floor and realized the baby had been shot. Then she called 911.

A Monday autopsy performed on William found that he was shot multiple times, and two wounds were fatal. His death was determined to be a homicide.

An autopsy of Kahdor is scheduled for Tuesday.

Smith on Monday remained in the Marion County Jail. Her initial hearing is set for Tuesday morning, online records show.