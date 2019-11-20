Woman charged with giving false data when buying guns for boyfriend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Indianapolis woman on charges of providing false information to buy firearms for her boyfriend, who is a convicted felon and the father of her three children.

The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center found that Iva Patrick, 30, bought at least 36 firearms from federal firearms licensees between June 5 and Aug. 9, according to a release.

One of the guns was used in a crime in Chicago where four people were shot and one died, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the federal court in Indianapolis. Other guns were used in a carjacking, narcotics dealings and other shootings. The release did not give additional details on the crimes in which the guns were used, but said some of the guns ended up in the hands of convicted felons.

During several of Patrick’s purchases, her then-boyfriend, Jeremy Evans, was in the parking lot of the licensees, and he would tell Patrick which guns to buy.

A search warrant was executed Aug. 21 to secure the firearms from an Indianapolis home, but none bought by Patrick were found, the release said. It did not indicate where the home is located.

Evans was criminally charged Oct. 21 for his participation in a home invasion robbery, which occurred on Aug. 19, but the release did not say where the robbery happened. In the robbery, firearms were stolen from the robbery victim’s home. Evans was also charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, the release said.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said in the release, “If you choose to lie on the federal forms when purchasing a firearm, you must face the consequences. Firearms purchased illegally, or for other people, are often purchased for no other reason, but to commit crimes. The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to reducing gun violence and enforcing federal firearm laws through Project Guardian.”

Federal authorities as a practice do not release jail-booking photos of people charged with crimes.