Crime Watch 8

Woman crashes car into home, charged with drunken driving

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has been criminally accused of drinking and driving her car into a home just north of downtown early Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of North Pennsylvania Street.

Police records show Stephanie James, 55, of Indianapolis, is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Seconds before the car crashed into the home, it took out a streetlight.

Video was captured on a neighbor’s security camera. A photo on Wednesday afternoon showed steps outside the house left in rubble.

James was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail, where she remained Wednesday night.

IMPD did not respond to a request for her jail-booking photo. Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for details about the charges.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Some Indianapolis restaurants not reopening indoor dining areas Monday

Local /

College student wanted in 2 Connecticut slayings is captured

National /

Bullets fired at Indianapolis mosque during holiday celebration

Crime Watch 8 /

Google wants to set record straight; lawsuit claims company tracked locations even if turned off

Politics /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.