Woman crashes car into home, charged with drunken driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has been criminally accused of drinking and driving her car into a home just north of downtown early Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of North Pennsylvania Street.

Police records show Stephanie James, 55, of Indianapolis, is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Seconds before the car crashed into the home, it took out a streetlight.

Video was captured on a neighbor’s security camera. A photo on Wednesday afternoon showed steps outside the house left in rubble.

James was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail, where she remained Wednesday night.

IMPD did not respond to a request for her jail-booking photo. Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for details about the charges.