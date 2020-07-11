Crime Watch 8

Woman critically hurt in shooting on west side overnight

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s west side early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers were called to the 1200 block of North Tremont Street before 12:45 a.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot. That’s in a residential neighborhood between West 14th and West 12th streets.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman had suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Details about a suspect or what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

