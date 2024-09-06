Woman critically injured in shooting on Lupine Drive
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s west side on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 6:55 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers to dispatched to the 3000 block of Lupine Drive on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. Officers arrived and found a woman with gunshot wound injuries.
The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Investigators did not immediately release any additional details on the incident.
Crime resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.