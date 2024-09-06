Woman critically injured in shooting on Lupine Drive

Scene of the incident in the 3000 block of Lupine Drive. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s west side on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 6:55 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers to dispatched to the 3000 block of Lupine Drive on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. Officers arrived and found a woman with gunshot wound injuries.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional details on the incident.