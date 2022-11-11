Crime Watch 8

Woman dead after northeast side shooting

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. That’s near 38th Street and Sherman Drive.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Sherry Wolfe. The Marion County Coroner’s Office says she died on Thursday.

IMPD has not released any information regarding a potential suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

