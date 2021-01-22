Woman dead after shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died Friday after she was shot in Lafayette, according to police.

Lafayette Police Department officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Union Street around 1:20 a.m. Friday on reports that a woman was having a medical problem.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Later, around 8 a.m., police located a person of interest in the 200 block of Perrin Avenue. The person, who has not been identified by police, was arrested on an unrelated warrant and is being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or through the WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.