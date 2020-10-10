Woman dead after shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after she was found shot on the city’s west side Friday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of King Avenue Friday just after 10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. That’s on the city’s west side near the intersection of King Avenue and West 12th Street.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. The victim’s identity will be released once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Information about what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified was not released.