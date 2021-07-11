Crime Watch 8

Woman dead, man in custody after stabbing at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a Saturday night stabbing at apartments on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD say officers were called to 7158 Constitution Drive around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a person stabbed. That is the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes near the intersection of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

They arrived at the back of the apartment and saw blood on the patio blinds and interior walls. As other officers approached the front door of the apartment, the police at the back door saw a man wearing dark clothes and a dark backpack at the front door inside the apartment, looking through the peephole, a Sunday afternoon news release said.

Officers went inside through an open patio door, saw the man was holding a knife and gave verbal commands instructing him to drop the knife. He dropped the knife and was told to get on the ground and was placed in handcuffs, the release said.

That’s when officers found a woman with injuries consistent with stab wounds. Medics pronounced the woman dead when they arrived.

The identity of the woman had not been released on Sunday afternoon.

Police on Sunday were not identifying the person in custody “to maintain the integrity of this investigation” and said there was no additional threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

An initial news release early Saturday from police said an autopsy conducted by the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the woman died from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police later confirmed that the woman was fatally stabbed.