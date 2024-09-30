Woman dies after being shot in Beech Grove; 15-year-old arrested

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — This story has been updated to include information on the victim’s death and their name, and an arrest.

A woman died after being critically injured in a shooting in Beech Grove Sunday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was identified as 18-year-old Makayla Bauman.

Beech Grove Police Department on Monday night said in a news release, “On today’s date at approximately 12:45 PM Beech Grove detectives along with their SRT (Special Response Team) executed a search warrant at a residence near the area of 34th and Emerson in Indianapolis. A 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested for their involvement in the shooting. At this time, the 15-year-old juvenile is being preliminarily charged with one count of murder.”

Around 9:05 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Riva Ridge Drive, near South Arlington Avenue and I-465, on a report of a person shot.

That is a residential area on the city’s southeast side. Officers arrived and found Bauman in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Monday morning that Bauman died after arriving at Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting originally occurred in the 5400 block of Sagebrush Avenue, which is a residential area in Beech Grove. Because of this, the investigation will be handled by the Beech Grove Police Department, with IMPD assisting.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Beech Grove police at crimetips@beechgrove.com or 317-782-4934.